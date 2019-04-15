Own all 14 of The Land Before Time films on DVD for only $17 (Reg. $30+, today only)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers The Land Before Time: The Complete Collection on DVD for $16.99 Prime shipped. You’ll find it for $34 at Walmart and $50 at Best Buy. This is the best price we have ever tracked for this collection. It includes the original Land Before Time film — an emotional tale of survival and friendship produced by Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas — plus the 13 sequels, which feature lots of singing. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
While you’re at it, add The Brave Little Toaster to your DVD collection for $6. It features the voices of Jon Lovitz and the late Phil Hartman.
For more animated films on sale, Microsoft Store has an assortment of anime movies in HD for $5 each.
The Land Before Time: The Complete Collection:
Journey to a land of wonder, friendship and enchantment with your favorite prehistoric pals in The Land Before Time: The Complete Collection featuring all 14 amazing animated adventures! From the very first movie launched by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to their most recent escapades, Littlefoot, Cera, Spike, Ducky, Petrie and Chomper have charmed audiences around the globe with their stories that incorporate songs, silly creatures and small moments of big bravery. Join them for every delight and discovery in this must-have collection that proves how the bond between friends is always timeless.
