HD anime movies for $5 each: Resurrection ‘F’, Your Name., The Boy and the Beast, more

Microsoft Store has a selection of anime movies in HD for $4.99 each. A standout here is Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’. It goes for $15 at Amazon and $13 from Google Play. This is the best price we could find. DBZ: Resurrection ‘F’ follows Goku and the gang as they band together to stop Frieza, who has resurrected from purgatory. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to see the rest of the anime movies on sale at Microsoft Store; all films are dubbed in English unless otherwise noted.

More $5 anime movies in HD:

If you fancy yourself a collector, check out the Amazon-exclusive Cowboy Bebop Complete Series DVD/Blu-ray Box Set for $90. It includes two art books (one in full color) plus nearly four hours of bonus content.

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’:

Even the complete obliteration of his physical form can’t stop the galaxy’s most evil overlord. After years in spiritual purgatory, Frieza has been resurrected and plans to take his revenge on the Z-Fighters of Earth.

