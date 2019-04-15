Two of Timbuk2’s MacBook-friendly backpacks are on sale at Amazon from $40 (Reg. up to $119)

- Apr. 15th 2019 12:25 pm ET

$60
Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack for $59.99 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there, is the best deal we can find, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Not only can this sleek backpack tote a 15-inch MacBook, it also has a sleeve for an iPad, allowing you to take two big screen devices wherever you’re headed. A front zip pocket gives you space to stow items that will be quickly accessible later on. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack for $39.99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s deal is 30% off what it has been fetching and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked there. Like the option above, this Timbuk2 backpack also has room for a 15-inch MacBook. It also has several internal and external pockets, letting you easily organize everything before you catch a flight or hit the road. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Timbuk2 Uptown Laptop Backpack features:

  • Laptop compartment fits 15″ MacBook plus iPad in separate pocket
  • Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check
  • Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials
  • Channeled airmesh ventilated back panel

