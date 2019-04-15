Wacom’s Intuos Drawing Tablet is down to lowest price in months at $65 (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 15th 2019 11:34 am ET

Amazon offers the Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet with Pen for $64.94 shipped. Typically selling for $80, that’s good for a $15 discount, beats the sale price at Best Buy by $5 and is the best price we’ve seen since the holidays. Wacom’s drawing tablet works with your Mac or PC right out of the box and features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Both of these features making it a great way to dive into improving your digital art skills without spending a fortune on a more high-end tablet. Nearly 300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating

Use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon.

Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet features:

Use this Wacom Intuos tablet to draw with precision. Its lightweight stylus provides you with increased control when painting or digitally altering photos, and the surface offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for accurate motion sensing. This Wacom Intuos tablet includes free downloadable creative software, and its compact size is ideal for small desktop areas.

