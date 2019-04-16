Best Buy takes nearly $450 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, now $850 shipped

Best Buy offers Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook 256GB in select colors for $849.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $449 off and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook sports a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A Retina display and one USB-C port round out the list of notable specs.
Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to expand your I/O. This model has HDMI, USB-A and Ethernet, making it a great way way to connect older devices and wired networks.
Apple 12-inch MacBook features:
- 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
- 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
- USB 3.0 Type-C Port
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Force Touch Trackpad
- Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
- Slim, Compact Design
