Wrap your iPhone XS in an official Apple Silicone Case for $31 shipped (Reg. $39)

- Apr. 16th 2019 1:16 pm ET

Get this deal
$39 $31
0

Amazon offers the official Apple Silicone iPhone XS Case in White for $31 shipped. Normally selling for $39 at Apple and Best Buy, that’s good for a 21% discount, is a new Amazon all-time low and the third-best price we’ve seen overall. If you’ve been protecting your iPhone XS with a third-party option to hold you over, today’s deal is a great way to mix up your style or step up to a higher-end case. It’s said to “fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.” Alternatively, you can pick up a more budget-conscious silicone case at Amazon for around 50% less.

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone XS features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.

On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$39 $31

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go