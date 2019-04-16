Wrap your iPhone XS in an official Apple Silicone Case for $31 shipped (Reg. $39)

Amazon offers the official Apple Silicone iPhone XS Case in White for $31 shipped. Normally selling for $39 at Apple and Best Buy, that’s good for a 21% discount, is a new Amazon all-time low and the third-best price we’ve seen overall. If you’ve been protecting your iPhone XS with a third-party option to hold you over, today’s deal is a great way to mix up your style or step up to a higher-end case. It’s said to “fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.” Alternatively, you can pick up a more budget-conscious silicone case at Amazon for around 50% less.

Apple Silicone Case for iPhone XS features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

