Add hundreds of classic Kindle eBooks to your library for FREE: Dickens, fairy tales, many more

Amazon has a number of FREE classic Kindle eBooks available today, headlined by Charles Dickens: The Complete Novels. Regularly $10 or more for various physical copies of individual stories, this is a great way to add every Charles Dickens title to your eBook library. Some popular bundled titles include Oliver Twist, David Copperfield, A Tale of Two Cities, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional freebies.
Other notable FREE Kindle eBooks include:
- 20 Fantasy Masterpieces Vol. 1: Peter Pan, more
- 500 Eternal Masterpieces of Fairy Tales: Cinderella, more
- Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
- The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran
- Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
- The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
- Edgar Allan Poe: The Complete Tales and Poems
- Crime and Punishment by Fodor Dostoyevsky
- The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
