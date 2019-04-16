Add hundreds of classic Kindle eBooks to your library for FREE: Dickens, fairy tales, many more

Amazon has a number of FREE classic Kindle eBooks available today, headlined by Charles Dickens: The Complete Novels. Regularly $10 or more for various physical copies of individual stories, this is a great way to add every Charles Dickens title to your eBook library. Some popular bundled titles include Oliver Twist, David Copperfield, A Tale of Two Cities, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for additional freebies.

Other notable FREE Kindle eBooks include:

