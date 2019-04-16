Pioneer’s sleek CarPlay Receiver has a 6.2-inch display and built-in Bluetooth: $337 (Save $75)

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver (SPH-DA120) for $336.80 shipped. That’s about $75 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve seen from Amazon direct this year. There are tons of aftermarket CarPlay receivers out there, but many of the units in this price range do not look as sleek as this one. Its 6.2-inch display provides you with plenty of screen real estate for navigation, music playback, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Considering that your iPhone will be plugged into this unit each time you get in the vehicle, you should consider grabbing this AmazonBasics Lightning Cable for $16. It’s double-braided, ensuring that it won’t wear down anytime soon.

Pioneer AppRadio 4 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver (SPH-DA120) features:

6.2-inch capacitive touchscreen display

Built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling and audio streaming

Apple CarPlay (compatible with iPhone 5 or later), AppRadio Mode Functionality for iPhone and Android Phones, MirrorLink, Siri Eyes Free Compatiblee

