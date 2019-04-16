Sony’s 960GB USB-C External SSD is fast and ultra-portable: $150 shipped (All-time low)

Focus Camera is offering the Sony External USB-C 960GB Solid State Drive (SL-E1BT) for $149.95 shipped. That’s about $80 off what it’s selling for at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With read and write speeds that can surpass 500MB/s, this drive is 4K ready. USB-C connectivity makes this drive a must-have for anyone using a modern MacBook or Windows laptop. Thanks to a small form-factor, this drive will easily fit in your bag and be ready to travel wherever you’re headed. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’ve got an extra drive sitting around the house, save some cash and put it to work with this $20 enclosure. Like the Sony drive above, this is USB-C ready. With 6Gbps performance, the speed of this enclosure will only be limited by the drive you put inside.

Sony External USB-C 960GB SSD features:

Ultra Fast: Max 540MB/s** read, Max. 520MB/s** write

Port Type: USB Type-C Port

Compatible devices: Windows PC, Mac, Android Smartphone and Tablet

Design: Waved surface design for grip and fingerprint resistance

