This AmazonBasics 52-inch Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod is down to $52.50 (Reg. $90)

- Apr. 17th 2019 2:28 pm ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 52-inch Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with Bag for $52.65 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $90 and has never been offered for less than $60. Whether you’re an aspiring photographer or just want a backup tripod, this is a solid option at around $50. It has a carbon fiber build, which makes for a lightweight and tough design. Extends to 52 inches and includes a panoramic dial for 360-degree shots. Rated 3.7/5 stars

If you don’t need the robust build, consider going with Amazon’s 50-inch model which sports a more basic design. It does include a travel bag and many similar features. With stellar ratings and best-seller status, it’s hard to wrong at $15.

AmazonBasics 52-inch Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod features:

  • Carbon fiber tripod with adjustable-height legs, rotating leg locks, and rubber feet
  • Built in level, quick release mounting plate; Ball-head design for 360 degree rotation and 90-degree tilt
  • Recommended max load weight is 8 lbs (3.6kg) for optimal performance
  • Weighs 2.4 lbs; extends from 12.5” when folded to 52” when fully extended; Carrying case included
  • Invertible center column for low-angle shots; Includes panoramic dial for 360 degree panning

