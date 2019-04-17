Today only, pick up LG’s 55-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $999 (Reg. $1,400)

Today only, B&H offers the LG C7C 55-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV for $999 shipped. As a comparison, similar models sell for around $1,500 at Amazon and B&H has generally been asking $1,400 in recent months. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Better yet, B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase in select states. While other TVs at this price point may offer larger displays, any deal under $1,000 on an OLED panel is particularly notable. With ultra fast response times and deep contrasting colors, it doesn’t get better than LG’s offerings. Features include built-in smart services, HDR10 support, four HDMI inputs and Dolby Atmos compatibility. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of HDMI cables. This bundle from Cable Matters includes varying lengths and is color-coated, so it will be even easier to attach various devices to your TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon customers.

LG 55-inch 4K OLED UHDTV features:

UHD 3840 x 2160 OLED Panel

HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG HDR Compatible

Screen Mirroring Technology

Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity

Access LG Content Store & Apps

Full Web Browser

4 x HDMI / 3 x USB

True Color Accuracy

Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Decoders

