Anker discounts its GlassGuard iPhone Screen Protectors: XR $6, X/XS $8, more

- Apr. 18th 2019 5:01 pm ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its GlassGuard iPhone XR Screen Protectors for $5.99 Prime shipped when coupon code AKSD5999 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Terrible screen protectors not made of glass have caused many folks to completely write off using one. When going with this option from Anker you’ll get one comprised of tough, tempered glass. It’s a mere 0.33mm thin, adding a minimal amount of thickness to your device. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to find additional sizes on sale.

Anker GlassGuard Screen Protector features:

  • Double Defence Technology: 9H-hardness tempered glass has twice the strength of alternatives for superior defence against scratches.
  • Highly-Responsive: At only 0.33 mm thick, 94% of light is able to penetrate the screen protector—maintaining the original touch and viewing experience.
  • Oleophobic Coating: Reduces fingerprints and smudges to keep your screen pristine.
  • Easy Installation: Use the alignment frame for a perfectly positioned, bubble-free installation.

