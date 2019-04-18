Motorola’s Moto X4 Android One 64GB Smartphone includes a FREE $30 SIM card kit at $200

B&H is currently offering the Motorola Moto X4 Android One 64GB Smartphone bundled with a 3-month Mint Mobile SIM Card Kit for $199.99 shipped. The Android handset normally sells for $250 by itself, with the SIM kit bringing an additional $30 worth of value into the mix. Today’s offer saves you $80 and is the best value for a discount we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, Best Buy has the phone on sale for $200, but without the additional Mint Mobile card. This version of the Moto X4 features a full suite of Google apps and services like unlimited cloud photo storage thanks to Android One compatibility. Other notable inclusions that make the cut are a 5.2-inch touchscreen, up to 2TB of microSD expandable memory and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 190 customers.

Motorola’s Moto X4 was also just selected as one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy in January. You won’t want to miss out on our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

A great way to put your savings to work is by taking advantage of the Moto X4’s expandable storage and picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for $16 at Amazon.

Motorola Moto X4 features:

Tap into essential Android features on this Moto X4 Android One, pairing high-quality hardware with a top-class Google experience, a refreshingly simple user interface and built-in security. Enjoy the benefits of all-day battery life, ultrafast charging and a feature-packed dual rear-facing camera.

