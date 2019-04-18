Give your MacBook a boost with the stylish Twelve South HiRise, now $60 at Amazon

- Apr. 18th 2019 7:37 am ET

$60
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Stand for MacBook at $59.82 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2019 at Amazon. The Twelve South HiRise delivers an ergonomic stand for your MacBook, bringing the display to eye-level, helping to cut down on bad posture. Made for MacBooks from 11- to 15-inches, it is compatible with most of Apple’s lineup over the last ten years. Crafted from aluminum to match the rest of your setup. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Twelve South’s offering is undoubtedly premium, go with this $20 alternative instead to save even further. You’ll miss out on the adjustable design but otherwise enjoy many of the same benefits.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

  • HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup
  • Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s – from 11-inch Air to 15-inch Pro
  • Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook/Laptop up to 6 inches
  • Elevate MacBook/Laptop for improved airflow, cooling, quieter performance, and out of harms way
  • Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$60

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp