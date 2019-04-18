Give your MacBook a boost with the stylish Twelve South HiRise, now $60 at Amazon

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise Stand for MacBook at $59.82 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2019 at Amazon. The Twelve South HiRise delivers an ergonomic stand for your MacBook, bringing the display to eye-level, helping to cut down on bad posture. Made for MacBooks from 11- to 15-inches, it is compatible with most of Apple’s lineup over the last ten years. Crafted from aluminum to match the rest of your setup. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Twelve South’s offering is undoubtedly premium, go with this $20 alternative instead to save even further. You’ll miss out on the adjustable design but otherwise enjoy many of the same benefits.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup

Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s – from 11-inch Air to 15-inch Pro

Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook/Laptop up to 6 inches

Elevate MacBook/Laptop for improved airflow, cooling, quieter performance, and out of harms way

Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation

