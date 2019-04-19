This waterproof smart plug is perfect for controlling outdoor lights at $17.50 Prime shipped

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the TECKIN Outdoor Wi-Fi 2-outlet Smart Plug for $17.67 Prime shipped when you use the code NQJ7F3JE at checkout. Normally over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. As the warm weather continues, more and more will be spending time outside. You can hook up string lights to these smart plugs and use voice commands to up the ambiance for backyard parties this summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For the inside of your house, we’ve got TP-Link’s new smart in-wall outlets from $30. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly way to smarten up indoors, check out the Gosund Mini Smart Plug for $10 Prime shipped. It’s not waterproof, but these types of smart plugs are perfect for home appliances and more.

TECKIN Outdoor Smart Plug features:

The outdoor smart plug compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Simply plug in a device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and download the Smart Life app. It’s as easy as one, two, three. Note：It only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, not support 5.0GHz Wi-Fi. Connect devices to the smart plug by using the free Smart Life App on your phone and enjoy hands-free lifestyle.

