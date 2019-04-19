Save on TP-Link’s new in-wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug: Get one for $30 or two for $55 (Reg. $40 each)

Lowe’s is currently offering the TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet KP200 Smart Plug for $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $49. Note: the discounted price will show once added to your cart. Save even more by opting for a two-pack at $54.99. Normally selling for $40 each at Amazon, that saves you up to 32%, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. With two individually controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug works with a whole host of devices like Amazon Echo, Google Home and more. Plus, it sports a standalone design that allows it to work without an external hub. As one of TP-Link’s newer smart home releases, reviews are still coming in. Right now it carries a 4.9/5 star rating.

If an in-wall design is a deal breaker, you can opt for TP-Link’s HS107 Dual Outlet Smart Plug at $25 when you clip the on-page coupon. Aside from ditching the KP200’s form-factor, you’ll be getting much of the same functionality like individually-controllable outlets and more.

TP-Link in-wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Everything you enjoy about smart plugs, now in a sleek, in-wall outlet. Save space and create a natural smart home environment by installing the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet, 2-Sockets in your kitchen, living room and other areas. Individually control up to two connected devices using your smartphone or favorite voice assistant.

