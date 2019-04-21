AmazonBasics’ Smartphone Repair Kit is down to its lowest price in months at $8.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $8.45 Prime shipped. You’d usually pay $11, with today’s offer beating out previous mention by around $0.50 and dropping the price to the lowest we’ve seen in months. If you’ve ever tried to repair tech in the past and felt ill-equipped, then this kit is exactly what you’ll need for basic maintenance in the future. It includes a screwdriver, mini pry bars and more, arming you with the equipment to replace hard drives and make other simple repairs. Over 145 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer a more premium set of tools to repair your tech, I can’t recommend the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit enough.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features:

Keep your must-have items up and running with help from this AmazonBasics smartphone repair kit. The handy kit includes essential tools for repairing not only smartphones like iPhone, Samsung, and HTC, but also for repairing iPads or other tablets, as well as handheld or at-home video-game consoles and controllers like Nintendo, PlayStation, or XBox—even wristwatches and eyeglasses. Avoid long lines at a repair shop or accidental damage using makeshift tools. The AmazonBasics repair kit provides the tools needed to get the job done quickly, easily, and safely.

