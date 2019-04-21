Best Buy’s 1-day sale offers deals on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro under $1,000, iMacs and iTunes gift cards

Best Buy has a particularly notable 1-day sale on Apple products, including markdowns on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iMacs and iTunes gift cards. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can go for in-store pickup. All of our top picks can be found below.

Headlining today’s sale is up to $200 off iPad Pro, which is also available over at Amazon. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes in 11 and 12.9-inch varieties with a completed redesign look. Other notable features include Touch ID, up to 10 hours of battery life and a True Tone Liquid Retina Display with True Tone. Check out the entire sale at Amazon or Best Buy.

One the Mac side of things, you can save up to $400 off MacBook Pro with deals on 13-inch varieties leading the way. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, Touch ID and Touch Bar functionality. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention earlier this month. Deals start at under $1,000. Meanwhile, if you need a little more real estate, Best Buy is discounting iMacs by up to $800, including iMac Pro.

Finally, Best Buy is offering buy one iTunes gift card, save 25% on a 2nd. This is a great way to load up your iTunes balance with some extra credit for movies, discounted subscriptions and more.

Check out the rest of today’s sale before it ends at midnight for deals on TVs, smart home gear and more.

