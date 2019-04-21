Twelve South’s unique PowerPic Qi charging picture frame is $63.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Twelve South PowerPic 10W Qi Charger from $63.66 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $80 and is at its full price at most retailers. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds, but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Amazon.
Twelve South Powerpic features:
- Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use
- Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.
- Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6.5 inches (165mm) tall
- What’s in the box: powerpic frame and USB-C to USB-A cable – power source required
