Twelve South’s unique PowerPic Qi charging picture frame is $63.50 (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 21st 2019 1:59 pm ET

$63.50
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South PowerPic 10W Qi Charger from $63.66 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $80 and is at its full price at most retailers. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds, but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Amazon.

Twelve South Powerpic features:

  • Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use
  • Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.
  • Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6.5 inches (165mm) tall
  • What’s in the box: powerpic frame and USB-C to USB-A cable – power source required

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$63.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp