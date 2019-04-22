Convert your workspace into a standing desk with AmazonBasics’ $104 attachment (Reg. $249)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Adjustable Standing Desk Attachment for $104.06 shipped. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer is the very first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This standing desk converter goes with your existing workstation to elevate your computer and its peripherals. It can adjust from under five inches up to nearly 20 inches in height and features a 34.6-pound weight capacity. If you’ve been interested in taking advantage of the perks from using a standing desk without completely replacing your setup, this option is a must. So far it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Other AmazonBasics standing desk accessories are well-reviewed overall.

Those just looking to raise their monitor to eye-level to help eliminate neck strain may want to consider the AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Stand instead. At $20, that’s nearly 80% less and a much more affordable option for those looking to upgrade their workstation on a budget.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Attachment features:

Placed on an existing table or desk, this attachment creates an instant sit-stand workstation. The AmazonBasics Adjustable Standing Desk Attachment makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the workday, which helps promote increased productivity and can help provide enhanced ergonomic benefits. The attachment arrives fully assembled, rests directly on an existing table or desk, and makes it easy to transition between sitting and standing. Ideal for home or office, the attachment, which measures 34.7 by 26.9 inches (LxW), accommodates most desks and cubicles. The unit offers an innovative and affordable solution for anyone who spends time in front of a computer.

