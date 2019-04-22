Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $550 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $800)

- Apr. 22nd 2019 9:34 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $549.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. As a comparison, it originally sold for $800. Our previous refurbished mention was $560 while we saw it for $600 last time around in new condition. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 12MP camera and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Includes a 1-year Apple warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. We recommend this option from JETech that includes smart cover functionality, auto wake/sleep and is available in five different colors.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP iSight Camera
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

