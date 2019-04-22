Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $550 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $800)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $549.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. As a comparison, it originally sold for $800. Our previous refurbished mention was $560 while we saw it for $600 last time around in new condition. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 12MP camera and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Includes a 1-year Apple warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. We recommend this option from JETech that includes smart cover functionality, auto wake/sleep and is available in five different colors.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP iSight Camera

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!