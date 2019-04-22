JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker with waterproof design $70 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150)

JBL offers its Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally had a $150 price tag but it currently has a new condition going rate of $100 at Amazon. This is also a match of our previous mention. JBL Charge 3 delivers a waterproof design and up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. You can even connect multiple speakers together for a stereo setup. Includes a one-year warranty. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Grab Amazon’s Echo Input and easily add Alexa to your new speaker. This nifty accessory adds the Amazon voice assistant to any speaker with inputs, like the JBL Charge 3. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

JBL Charge 3 features:

Bluetooth – Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing powerful stereo sound.

Battery type : Lithium-ion Polymer (22.2Wh) 20 hours of playtime (varies by volume level and content)

IPX7 Waterproof

Take crystal clear calls from your speaker with the touch of a button thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone.

Build your own ecosystem by connecting multiple JBL Connect enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience.

