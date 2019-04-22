Pick up SanDisk’s Extreme microSD cards from $22: 400GB for $88 (Reg. $120), more

Amazon has a pair of SanDisk Extreme microSD cards on sale today, leading with the 400GB version for $88.40 shipped. That’s down from the original $250 price tag and regular $120 going rate. This is the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. You can also pick up the 128GB model for $21.84 (Reg. $30). SanDisk Extreme microSD cards are a step up from the brand’s regular line, with fast 160MB/s transfer speeds that are designed for high-res imagery and 4K video. Includes a design which is temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray-proof. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s 8-in-1 portable card reader with support for microSD and more. It’s wise to have one of these around as an easy way to quickly transfer your data and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards feature:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature-proof, water-proof, shock-proof and x-ray proof

Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)

