This AmazonBasics sale takes up to 30% off Mac accessories: USB-C hubs, cables, backpacks, more

- Apr. 23rd 2019 10:24 pm ET

$5.50+
Amazon is taking up to 30% off nearly every Mac and PC accessory in its AmazonBasics lineup. There’s plenty to choose from on this landing page with free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great way to stock up on Lightning and USB-C cables, backpacks, monitor stands or more at a budget-friendly price tag.

Our top pick is the AmazonBasics gaming mouse pad with LED lighting effects for $23.33. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Skip the pricier RGB-equipped mouse pads from Razer and the like, this model from Amazon has many of the same features for less. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More top picks below.

Other notable deals include:

Achieve both fast speed and ultimate control with the AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with LED Lighting Effects. The mouse pad functions as a reliable foundation for even the most intense gaming sessions, plus offers personalized illumination for a more immersive experience. Measuring 13.9 inches long by 10 inches wide, the generously sized mouse pad means no running out of room—enjoy full-on game mode with plenty of playing space.

