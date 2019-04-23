Anker’s Amazon sale includes the SpaceView Baby Monitor, $14 USB-C to Lightning cables, more

Anker’s latest batch of Amazon deals include the eufy SpaceView 5-inch HD Baby Monitor for $115.99 shipped when promo code EUFYBB22 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $44 off the regular going rate and $20 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. We recently put together a hands-on review on eufy’s SpaceView, noting its stellar range and crystal clear video. Features include 720p feeds, 240-degree lens, and a pan-and-tilt design. With a 460-foot range, you’ll have the peace of mind and coverage across your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s 3-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable in Black or White for $13.99 Prime shipped. That’s down as much as $4 off the regular going rate and the best price available. This cable delivers USB-C to Lightning connectivity and is made to “last 12x longer than the competition”. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Packed with 10 times more detail than standard 240p baby monitors, SpaceView’s large 5” HD resolution display shows a bright, crisp and clear picture. When the lights are out, night vision technology provides clear video so you can rest easily. Change the focus of your SpaceView camera—from a close up of your baby to an expansive view of the nursery—in an instant by attaching the included wide-angle lens. SpaceView pans 330° to see corner-to corner and tilts 110° to see from floor to ceiling, giving you a good angle of your baby wherever you place the camera. Instant Noise Alerts You’ll receive an alert on the monitor immediately if the ambient noise exceeds the limit you set.

