Upgrade your Apple Watch’s look w/ these silicone bands & cases for just $7 Prime shipped

- Apr. 23rd 2019 12:01 pm ET

0

BRG Tech (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Silicone Apple Watch Band and Case for $6.99 Prime shipped in multiple colors and sizes when you use the code HTAWZHUA at checkout. Normally over $10, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. These bands offer a unique design that Apple doesn’t provide, allowing you to have a seamless look between your band and surrounding watch face. Plus, putting the protective case around your display will help keep your Apple Watch safe from bumps and bruises. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

BRG Silicone Apple Watch Band features:

  • 1×for Silicone Apple Watch band + 1×for Apple Watch cover case.
  • Soft TPU and durable case protects all corners and sides of your Watch. You can use the Case with the Band comes with, Band only, or the Case with any other band
  • Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4/Series 3 / Series 2 / Series 1,suitable size 38mm/40mm/42mm/44mm
  • Choose from new attractive colors of Protective Case and Sport Band to change your Watch in different style, perfect for daily and nightly wear, during workouts and beyond
  • BRG stands behind the quality of everything we sell, we would definitely address our customer queries and find alternatives to make sure that your issues stands resolved

