Add Alexa control to your garage door with Chamberlain’s $50 MyQ Hub at a new low ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80 at retailers like Lowe’s, that’s good for a $30 discount, is $9 under our previous Black Friday mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy currently has it on sale for $65. Wishing your smart home could be extended to the garage? Chamberlain’s hub lets you turn your existing garage door into a smartphone-enabled one. It brings Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT support into the mix and more. Over 1,700 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

HomeKit support isn’t something that the MyQ Smart Garage Hub touts right out of the box. But that doesn’t mean Siri control is a no-go, as you can pair the hub with Chamberlain’s HomeKit bridge. Another way to incorporate some HomeKit features without the need for a the extra bridge is adding a door/window sensor so you can always check if it’s open or closed.

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub features:

Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone Easy-to-add functionality with existing garage door openers

Receive alerts when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up customized notifications – great for busy families who come and go from the house through the garage

Core features such as opening, closing, and receiving garage door status notifications are INCLUDED with MyQ app at no additional charge

