This $79 Ryobi Combo Kit includes a drill, saw and more (Reg. $99)

Home Depot is offering the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match of our previous mention. With a circular saw, drill, battery, charger, and tool bag, this kit will have you prepared to knock out small projects in no time. All of the tools are backed by a 3-year warranty, giving you peace of mind for all the projects to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $13. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill, Circular Saw, 1.3 Ah Battery, Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. The Drill is equipped with a 1/2 in. heavy duty keyless chuck and features a 24 position clutch and 2-speed gear box. The Circular Saw has a left side blade that provides improved cut line visibility. The 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery features fade-free power for maximum performance. The 18-Volt ONE+ Charger features IntelliPort technology to protect battery cells and maximize battery life while conserving energy. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this kit includes a Drill, a Circular Saw, an 18-Volt ONE+ 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18-Volt ONE+ Dual Chemistry Charger with IntelliPort Technology, a screwdriver bit, a circular saw blade, a blade wrench, a tool bag, and an operator’s manual.

