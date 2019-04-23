This week’s best iTunes movie deals include James Bond, bundles from $16, $1 HD rental, more

This week’s best iTunes deals are highlighted by James Bond films, new releases and bundles. Of course, you’ll also find the $1 HD rental of the week as well. Head below for all of our top picks.
Our top pick is The Daniel Craig James Bond Collection for $29.99. Regularly $50, today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen all-time. Permanently add four iconic films to your iTunes library at a nice $20 discount. Includes Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.
Other notable bundle deals include:
- Alien 6-film Collection: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Alien 2-film Bundle w/ Covenant + Prometheus: $16 (Reg. $25)
- Nancy Drew 2-film Bundle: $20 (Reg. $25)
- South Park and Team America Bundle: $18 (Reg. $25)
Top picks from this week’s best deals:
- Vice: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Welcome to Marwen: $10 (Reg. $20)
- mid90s: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Mule: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Date Night: $10 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is mid90s, a film by Jonah Hill that takes you through the last few years of the 20th century. It’s popular on iTunes with a 78% Rotten Tomatoes and 4.5/5 star rating.
