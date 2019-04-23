This week’s best iTunes movie deals include James Bond, bundles from $16, $1 HD rental, more

This week’s best iTunes deals are highlighted by James Bond films, new releases and bundles. Of course, you’ll also find the $1 HD rental of the week as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top pick is The Daniel Craig James Bond Collection for $29.99. Regularly $50, today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen all-time. Permanently add four iconic films to your iTunes library at a nice $20 discount. Includes Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Other notable bundle deals include:

Top picks from this week’s best deals:

This week’s $1 HD rental is mid90s, a film by Jonah Hill that takes you through the last few years of the 20th century. It’s popular on iTunes with a 78% Rotten Tomatoes and 4.5/5 star rating.

