Now’s your chance to get Kiehl’s skincare at 20% off during its Friends & Family Sale

Kiehl’s takes a rare 20% off all orders in its Friends & Family Sale. Just use coupon code FRIENDS at checkout. Orders over $50 receive free shipping, while purchases above $125 include a free 3-piece gift. If a lack of discounts has kept you from trying this luxury brand of skincare, give today’s sale a look. One highlight is the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Facial Oil 1.7-fluid ounce Bottle for $60. It goes for the retail price of $75 at Sephora and Macy’s. It’s formulated with distilled lavender essential oil, evening primrose oil, and squalane. This is one of the few facial oils I’ve used in my evening routine. I like that it’s not sticky or heavy, and it has left my skin glowing well into the morning. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers. Head below for more of our top picks after coupon.

More top picks from Kiehl’s:

If you’re seeking more budget-conscious beauty, many Korean brands are reasonably priced. You can find a wide range of products on Amazon, but before you buy that brand new serum, have a look at our guide so you can avoid potential counterfeit items.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Facial Oil:

Our top-rated night facial oil is formulated with distilled botanicals including Lavender Essential Oil, Evening Primrose Oil and Squalane. In just one night, our top-rated facial oil helps replenish skin for visibly smoother, more radiant skin by morning.

