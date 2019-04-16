Finding Korean beauty on Amazon is incredibly easy these days. However, many of these products are sold by third-parties that may be pushing counterfeit merchandise. Fortunately, several K-beauty companies have been opening up their own Amazon storefronts to help guide consumers towards legitimate goods at reasonable prices. In many cases, Amazon fulfills orders from these brand-owned marketplace stores, which means there’s no hassle with delivery as they’ll be coming from right within the United States instead of overseas. Head below to see which Korean beauty brands have Amazon storefronts you can browse right now.

Cosrx

While many Cosrx products are readily available at Ulta stores, the Cosrx Amazon Store features items that you won’t find on their shelves, such as the new AC Collection line. While these products aren’t discounted, they’re still decently priced, ranging from $7 to $27. Better yet, these items are eligible for free Prime 2-day shipping thanks to Amazon fulfillment, so you can receive and enjoy Cosrx’s latest skincare line sooner rather than later. (Non-Prime members can score free shipping with orders over $25.)

That’s not to say you can’t find some deals on Cosrx’s Amazon Store, however. The COSRX AHA 7 Whitehead Power Liquid is on sale right now for $12.50, which beats the usual $19 offered by Ulta. If clogged pores — particularly whiteheads — are a common issue with your complexion, then give this exfoliating liquid a try. It’s formulated with 7% glycolic acid.

NEOGENLAB

This K-beauty brand is a fairly new player in the Amazon Marketplace, having been spotted as recently as February. For a newer storefront, however, NEOGENLAB has a nice variety of products on offer, from cleansers to masks. Better yet, several of these items are discounted and qualify for free shipping through Prime or purchases over $25.

The standout deal here is the brand’s renowned Bio-Peel Gauze Exfoliating Pads. Regularly around $30 at the likes of Sephora, you can buy it from NEOGENLAB’s Amazon Store for $16 in Lemon, $17 in Green Tea, or $18 in Wine. Back in February, I purchased the Green Tea pads and was not only happy with the money I saved, but also with how quickly my shipment arrived thanks to Prime. Oh yeah — my face is benefiting from the rewards as well, as this double-sided pad leaves my complexion smooth and soothed after my weekly exfoliation.

Wishtrend

While Wishtrend’s selection of branded items isn’t vast, they all have the honor of qualifying for free Prime next-day delivery. This is a huge plus if you happen to run out of your favorite Wishtrend product and need a replacement ASAP.

The popular Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water is currently $21 after an on-page coupon. On the surface, that’s not a huge discount compared to the $22 Wishtrend direct charges, but buy from Amazon and you’re saving at least $10 on Wishtrend’s international shipping, which can take as long as 30 business days. Gentle enough to use daily, this Mandelic Acid Prep Water exfoliates while boosting the effectiveness of other skincare products.

It’s worth pointing out that Wishtrend sells other Korean beauty brands, as well. You can find them on Wishtrend’s Amazon Store. Many of these products also qualify for free next-day Prime shipping, so if you’re running low on your favorite Klairs moisturizer, you now know where to look if you need to replenish stock quickly.

A note about buying Korean beauty from Amazon storefronts

While it’s recommended you buy K-beauty from either Amazon direct or one of the above brand-owned stores, that’s not to say you can’t buy from third-party sellers at all. Just remember to do your homework. Check out recent reseller ratings and product reviews to make sure you know what you’re getting into before buying. You can even look to skincare communities online to get the scoop on which sellers have an overall favorable reputation. Until your favorite Korean skincare company decides to open up shop on Amazon, there’s absolutely no problem with buying from a legitimate Amazon Marketplace source.

If there is one third-party seller I can happily endorse in this realm, however, it’s CrediThink. It specializes in clean beauty labels such as Keep Cool, Urang, and iUNIK. Many of the brands CrediThink features may be niche to most consumers here in the States, but they’re worth trying. (I’m personally a fan of Keep Cool, especially its Soothe Bamboo Toner.) Best of all, a good number of products sold by CrediThink qualify for free Prime shipping, some of it same-day.

Now over to you…

Do you buy any Korean beauty products on Amazon Marketplace? Which sellers would you recommend? Did we miss any brand-owned storefronts? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

And of course, if Korean beauty isn’t your thing, maybe Amazon’s recently-launched skincare line will be more to your liking.

