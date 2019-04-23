Nest’s Smart Learning Thermostat saves you cash on your A/C bill this summer: $171 (Reg. $215+)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat for $170.98 shipped in Stainless Steel, Black, Copper, and White when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $249, and still fetching as much at Best Buy, third-parties at Amazon have it for around $215 and this beats our last mention by a penny. With the Nest Learning Thermostat, your home will begin to change heating and cooling habits based on when you’re away and when you return. Plus, the thermostat monitors outdoor temperatures to save you the most money while still keeping the house comfortable. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Nomad Base Station

For a more economical alternative that retains the smartphone-controlled capabilities, the Honeywell Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat is a great option. At $69 shipped on Amazon, it’s a much more budget-friendly choice while still letting you change the temp at the tap of a screen.

Looking for something else? Maybe HomeKit compatibility? Check out our recent smart thermostat roundup with our top four choices, headlined by Nest’s thermostat above.

Nest Smart Thermostat features:

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. So shouldn’t it help you save energy? Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!