If we’re being honest, we’d all likely agree that a large majority of the smart home gadgets that we add to our homes are there for sheer convenience. This isn’t a bad thing at all, but it’s certainly worth calling out that some solutions actually yield an overall savings when opting for a smart equivalent of an otherwise standard device.

Thermostats easily fall into this category since they empower us to use geolocation and many other data points to help reduce energy usage. With it being Earth Day, we though now is probably one of the best times to dive into what’s out there and help you find the best smart thermostat for your home.

Under $75

Right out of the gate, it’s hard to pass up recommending the iDevices Thermostat. While it may not be the best looking, it is a very capable device with an impressive and inviting price tag. Not only does this option offer support for Alexa and Google Assistant, it also works with Apple HomeKit.

I use this thermostat in both of my homes and have never had a single issue with it. Like many smart thermostats, it requires a C wire, but iDevices has an adapter that it easy to install in homes that lack one. For this reason I’ve recommended it to a countless number of friends.

Under $130

If you’re looking for a more hybrid option that sports physical buttons instead of capacitive ones, the Emerson Sensi will be a step up from the iDevices Thermostat mentioned above. Like iDevices, Emerson’s offering provides wide compatibility with all the major players, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, and even Wink.

Under $200

Most homes do not heat and cool each room equally. This can be a pain when your thermostat is in a location that you do not spend much time in, resulting in undesirable temperatures in your favorite room. With thee ecobee4 Thermostat, you can kiss that issue goodbye thanks to an included remote temperature sensor that you can place in any room. Support for Google Assistant, HomeKit, and Alexa make it a slam dunk for most setups.

Under $250

When people talk about smart thermostats, someone is bound to bring up Nest in short order. Without a doubt it is one of the best looking on the market and also offers a very intuitive design. Unlike much of its competition, the Nest Thermostat can actually learn from you and automatically adjust temperatures to help cut energy usage and expense.

While the Nest Thermostat is a very well-rounded and beloved device, it’s not perfect. Lack of HomeKit support makes it less than desirable for folks that rely on Apple devices, but tight integration with Google Assistant and support for Alexa mean it works well for just about everyone else.

Now that we’ve made the recommendations, it’s up to you to pick the best smart thermostat for your home. Whether you prefer Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit, finding the best smart thermostat that fits within the constraints of your budget should now be much easier. Let us know in the comments below what your device of choice is.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!