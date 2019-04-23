Rocketfish’s Outdoor 60-mile Amplified TV Antenna is now 30% off at $70 shipped, more from $30

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified TV Antenna for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That takes 30% off the going rate and drops the price down to a new low. Sporting weather resistance alongside an outdoor design, Rocketfish’s antenna can pull in content from up to 60 miles away. If you’ve been relying on streaming services for most of your content, adding this antenna into the mix brings local HD news, sports and more.Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 90 customers. Head below for more deals from $30.

Alternatively, Best Buy has the Rocketfish Ultra Thin HDTV Antenna for $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. That’s down $20 from its usual price tag and is the best we’ve seen. This model ditches our weather-resistant design and only features a 40-mile range. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Included in the box with both are coaxial cables complete the setup. But if the 25-foot version bundled with the outdoor antenna or the 5-foot cord included with the indoor variant isn’t enough, be sure to swing by Amazon for different options to fit your setup.

Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified TV Antenna features:

Boost your reception for a clearer picture with this Insignia long-range outdoor antenna. With a range of up to 60 miles, this easy-to-install antenna setup is ideal for use in remote locations, while the rugged construction withstands the rigors of sun, wind, rain or cold. This Insignia long-range outdoor antenna arrives with all hardware need for mounting to roofs, walls, poles or other surfaces.

