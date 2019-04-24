Acer’s latest Predator 300, Nitro, and Aspire laptops offer both Intel + NVIDIA’s latest & greatest

Acer, one of the world leaders in gaming computers and peripherals, has recently refreshed several of its mobile platforms with the latest from Intel and NVIDIA. Sporting the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16-series graphics cards and Intel’s latest 9th generation i7 processors, the new Predator Helios 300, Nitro 7, Nitro 5, and Aspire 7 laptops are great options for any mobile gamer.

With the latest from Intel and NVIDIA, these new computers are better-than-ever for just about any type of process you can throw at it. From gaming to video editing, intense photo editing, or even high-grade Excel work, you won’t be let down.

Predator Helios 300 — Raising the Bar

The Predator Helios 300 is the high-end gaming standard when it comes to this lineup update. Featuring the latest GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, NVIDIA’s latest and greatest joins forces alongside the company’s super high-end RTX 2070 options.

The GTX 1660 Ti is a great option for more budget-focused gamers looking for a great time while still staying as power-efficient as possible.

You’ll also find Intel’s latest i7-9750H processor included in Acer’s latest update. This processor, with its 8 core performance, is a powerhouse like none other when it comes to mobile computing. Plus, you can spec up the Predator Helios 300 to feature RAID 0 NVMe SSDs, up to 32GB of RAM, and more, offering the best experience for today’s AAA game titles.

Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 — Bringing Gamers into Battle

The Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 are more geared toward the budget-focused gamer. Though the GTX 1660 Ti does bring down the price of the Predator Helios 300 a bit, the Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 offer easier points of entry for the masses.

The new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 laptops also sport the GTX 1660 Ti and Intel’s latest i7-9750H processor, offering high-performance in a sleek metal chassis measuring just 0.78-inches thin. The 15.6-inch display in the Nitro 7 features a 144Hz refresh rate, perfect for high-paced games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Rocket League, or Apex Legends.

The Nitro 5 is available with an optional 17.3-inch display for those who want the largest possible mobile gaming experience.

Aspire 7 — Lightning-fast Power

The Aspire 7, unlike its brothers above, is built as a more elegant mobile workstation. It also packs the latest GTX 1660 Ti and Intel i7-9750H, offering lightning-fast power in a sleek body. With up to 16GB of RAM, the Aspire 7 is built to multitask with ease.

