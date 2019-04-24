Amazon offers a two-pack of Eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs for $24 (Reg. $35)

EufyHome offers a two-pack of its Lumos Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $23.99 Prime shipped when promo code EUFYBULBE2 is applied during checkout. That’s down $8-$10 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Eufy’s smart bulbs offer affordable pricing on LED illumination with smart home control, including support for Alexa and Google Assistant. Includes the ability to schedule and control remotely with the free smartphone app. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need smartphone control? Go with Amazon’s in-house LED light bulbs and save even further. This 6-pack costs less than today’s featured deal but still delivers all of the savings and long lifespans you’d expect.

Eufy Lumos Smart Dimmable LED Light Bulbs feature:

Use the EufyHome app to control Lumos’ lighting from wherever you are via any Internet connection. Whether you need bright illumination to read or just a dim glow for bedtime, Lumos’ brightness is easily tuned to match any setting. Program up to 10 lighting schedules to use light to your benefit, such as automatically turning on to wake you up or as a kitchen timer.

