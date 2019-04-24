Best Buy has launched a new four day sale good through Saturday, April 27th. Notable deals on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, iPhones, smart home gear and more can be found below. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to enjoy your new gear today. All of our top picks are after the jump.

Headlining today’s sale is up to $400 off Apple’s MacBook Pro with prices starting at $1,599.99. Our top pick from this promotion is the high-end 15-inch 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB model for $2,399.99. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and $149 less than B&H. Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro sports a beautiful Retina display, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Touch Bar. Additional 13- and 15-inch models are also on sale if you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly.

Need a new iPhone? Best Buy is taking $200 off at various carriers including a completely unlocked model, which we rarely see. iPhone X is certainly still a capable device with its 5.8-inch Super Retina display, FaceID, and Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. While new devices are slated for launch later this year, Apple’s iPhone X can still get the job done for most users. Head over to this landing page for more details.

Another standout deal from today’s sale is the Caavo Universal Remote Control Center for $59.95. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. If you’re tired of complicated setups and having too many remotes, Caavo is here to solve that problem. It takes all of your devices and puts them into one nifty package that will control every device in your home theater. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable top picks include:

