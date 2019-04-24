Amazon drops the Moto X Unlocked Android Smartphone to a new low of $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers its Prime members the Moto X 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $119.99 shipped. That’s down from $200 at Walmart and $250 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This Prime-exclusive Android device delivers built-in Alexa features, sports an IP68 water-resistant design and dual rear cameras. The 5.2-inch HD display features enough real estate to enjoy your favorite apps, videos and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a two-pack of Anker USB-C Powerline+ cables to charge your new Android device. These cables are made from nylon and designed to “last 6x longer” than the competition. A two-pack is a great way to ensure you have cables whether at home or on-the-go.

Moto X features:

Amazon Alexa hands-free: Simply by saying “Alexa” you can play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly

IP68 water resistant: Keep your phone protected from accidental spills, splashes and even puddles

Incredibly sharp images in low light: 12 MP + 8 MP dual rear cameras and 16 MP front-facing camera with selfie flash

Brilliant 5.2” full HD display, fast 4G LTE speed, 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal memory with the option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory

