Amazon’s 1-day Kershaw Pocket Knife Gold Box has a variety of styles from $31

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 20% off select Kershaw Leek Knives. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. While there are plenty of styles to choose from here, our top pick is the 3.5-inch Sandvik Stainless Steel Model for $31. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and the second best we’ve tracked over the last year. This model sports a 3.5-inch blade made of Sandvik Steel, which is “one of the highest performing knife steels in the world.” The integrated frame lock gives it a sleek design which collapses to under 4-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,400 Amazon customers. More below.
Looking for something a bit smaller? The Leek Onion Knife delivers many of the same specs as the featured deal above in a slim design. It also has a sweet blacked-out look that is sure to standout in your collection. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.
Kershaw Leek Knives feature:
- Versatile 3.5 In. blade made with 14C28N Sandvik Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention
- 410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness
- Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; Tip Lock keeps blade closed during carry
