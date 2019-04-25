Amazon’s 1-day Kershaw Pocket Knife Gold Box has a variety of styles from $31

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes up to 20% off select Kershaw Leek Knives. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. While there are plenty of styles to choose from here, our top pick is the 3.5-inch Sandvik Stainless Steel Model for $31. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and the second best we’ve tracked over the last year. This model sports a 3.5-inch blade made of Sandvik Steel, which is “one of the highest performing knife steels in the world.” The integrated frame lock gives it a sleek design which collapses to under 4-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,400 Amazon customers. More below.

Looking for something a bit smaller? The Leek Onion Knife delivers many of the same specs as the featured deal above in a slim design. It also has a sweet blacked-out look that is sure to standout in your collection. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Kershaw Leek Knives feature:

Versatile 3.5 In. blade made with 14C28N Sandvik Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention

410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness

Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; Tip Lock keeps blade closed during carry

