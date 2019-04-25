This six-camera Arlo security system bundle includes $650 worth of gear for $363 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Six-Camera Security System Starter Bundle for $362.92 shipped. That’s good for a 45% discount from the going rate, is a new all-time low and one of the best overall values we’ve seen. Included in the bundle are four of Arlo’s indoor/outdoor wireless cameras as well as two Q 1080p cameras and the Arlo basestation. This is a fantastic way to get whole-home coverage and keep an eye on everything from your front and backyards, to individual rooms. Standout features from Arlo’s security system are free seven-day cloud recording, Alexa control for voice commands ad more. Overall, Arlo’s cameras are highly-rated.

If bringing home a six-camera setup is a bit of overkill for your surveillance needs, consider the $26 Wyze Cam. It ditches the entirely-wireless design, but features 1080p recording and even free 14-day cloud storage.

Arlo Camera bundle features:

The Arlo camera is a 100 Percent Wire-Free, completely wireless, HD smart home security camera – so you can get exactly the shot you need – inside or out. The Arlo camera is weather-resistant and includes motion detection, night vision, and apps. It can capture clips and send you alerts whether you’re at home or away for round-the-clock peace of mind. See and hear in perfect detail with the Arlo Q HD security camera. Experience a new sense of security with 1080p HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio. Arlo Q alerts you whenever motion or sound is detected and notifies you with instant alerts so you never miss an important moment again.

