Score Samsung’s Level U Wireless Headphones for an Amazon low of $24 (Save 20%)

- Apr. 25th 2019 12:52 pm ET

$24
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung Level U Wireless Headphones for $24 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart when opting for free in-store pickup. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is 20% off the typical rate and is the lowest price w’eve tracked. With 10 hours of play time on a single charge, Samsung’s Level U headphones pack enough power to provide all-day battery life. Two microphones work together to reduce background noise and interference while taking phone calls. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Protect your new headphones and make them easier to pack with this $14 case. It’s a perfect fit, sports a sleek all-black look, and with a hard exterior its ready to withstand bumps, dents, and scratches so your headphones won’t have to.

Samsung Level U Wireless Headphones features:

  • 12mm Speaker Units deliver high-quality, clear sound
  • Dual-Mic Noise Reduction and Echo Cancelation reduce outside sound interference and feedback during calls
  • Features Magnetic Ear Buds for convenient wear when not in use and comes with 1 set of Samsung Active Ear Gels with stabilizing wings
  • Battery Life – up to 11 hrs talk/10 hrs play/ 500 hrs standby

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$24

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Samsung

About the Author