Score Samsung’s Level U Wireless Headphones for an Amazon low of $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Level U Wireless Headphones for $24 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart when opting for free in-store pickup. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal is 20% off the typical rate and is the lowest price w’eve tracked. With 10 hours of play time on a single charge, Samsung’s Level U headphones pack enough power to provide all-day battery life. Two microphones work together to reduce background noise and interference while taking phone calls. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Protect your new headphones and make them easier to pack with this $14 case. It’s a perfect fit, sports a sleek all-black look, and with a hard exterior its ready to withstand bumps, dents, and scratches so your headphones won’t have to.

Samsung Level U Wireless Headphones features:

12mm Speaker Units deliver high-quality, clear sound

Dual-Mic Noise Reduction and Echo Cancelation reduce outside sound interference and feedback during calls

Features Magnetic Ear Buds for convenient wear when not in use and comes with 1 set of Samsung Active Ear Gels with stabilizing wings

Battery Life – up to 11 hrs talk/10 hrs play/ 500 hrs standby

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!