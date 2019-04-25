Seagate’s 5TB Portable Hard Drive drops to $100 (20% off) + $100 off the WD 16TB My Book Duo

Newegg is currently offering the Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped when applying code EMCTYVA36 at checkout. Typically selling for $125, that’s good for a 20% discount and is $10 under the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $110, matching Newegg’s pre-promo code price. Wrapped in an aluminum enclosure, this portable hard drive features USB 3.0 connectivity. Pairing these two capabilities together yields a drive that’s ideal for expanding your Mac’s storage on-the-go and one that touts up to 120Mbps transfer speeds. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Now if 5TB is nowhere near enough, today we’re also seeing another notable discount on WD 16TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID External Hard Drive for $499.99 shipped at Amazon. Also available at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. That’s $100 off the going rate, matches the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Note: it’s temporarily out of stock at Amazon, though you can lock in the discounted price there if slightly-delayed shipping isn’t an issue. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Seagate Backup Plus 5TB Hard Drive features:

Seagate Backup Plus Portable is an external hard drive that makes protecting and accessing files on the go easy. Offering massive capacity of up to 5TB, it’s compatible with USB 3.0/2/0, as well as both Mac and Windows. The sleek and protective metal finish is available in classic black, silver, red or blue.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!