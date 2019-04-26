Travel easier w/ American Tourister’s 3-piece Spinner Luggage Set: $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the American Tourister Pops Plus 3-piece Spinner Set for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is within $12 of the lowest price we have tracked. Spinner sets tend to be pricey. Once you’ve used them, you immediately recognize how much simpler it is to navigate thanks to four multi-directional spinner wheels. It seriously takes a load off, making travels simpler and more enjoyable. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you’re not convinced by spinners, you can cut your cost by over half with the U.S Traveler Rio 2-piece Luggage Set at $39. You’ll lose a bag as well, but many don’t necessarily need three separate sizes.
American Tourister 3-Piece Spinner Set features:
- Four multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility. Rolls upright so there’s no weight on your arm
- Padded top and side carry handles provide comfort when lifting a fully packed case. Feature retractable handle
- Interiors feature multiple pockets for organization
- Cases expand for added packing capacity
