Harman Kardon’s $900 Omni Bar+ Soundbar has dropped to its lowest price yet at $265

- Apr. 26th 2019 11:54 am ET

Today only, Newegg offers the Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ 120W Soundbar System for $264.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCSTYVB2. Normally selling for $900 at retailers like B&H as well as Harman Kardon direct, that’s good for an over 70% discount, beats our previous mention by $23 and is a new all-time low. Headlined by its Chromecast capabilities, other notable features include Spotify integration and virtual 5.1-channel audio. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll also find HDMI and AUX inputs making their way into the Ombi Bar+. Reviews are light on this particular soundbar model, but not to worry, Harman Kardon is one of more-trusted names in the audio industry.

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ is a very compelling option at its price. You won’t find something with as premium of sound quality at anywhere near this price range, though if you’re looking for a smaller form-factor, you can save a bit more by opting for the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. 

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Soundbar features:

The black Omni Bar+ Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar System from Harman Kardon connects to your HDTV and lets you easily set up a wireless HD music system in your home. It also adds access to music services such as Spotify Connect and Chromecast built-in. The soundbar works with other Omni+ speakers to set up a multi-room wireless music system. It features 24-bit/192 kHz HD audio streaming with digital and analog connectivity. You can stream all your music over HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, optical, and 3.5mm input. The Omni Bar+ uses a dual-band Wi-Fi connection and supports 802.11ac networks.

