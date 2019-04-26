Score the first discount on Philips Hue’s new Outdoor Pathway Lights at $120

Amazon offers the new Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Pathway Base Kit for $119.83 shipped. That’s good for just over $10 off the regular going rate and the first discount that we’ve seen. Philips Hue has long been known for its expansive lineup of HomeKit-enabled lighting, but over the last few months its made in-roads in the outdoor space. This outdoor pathway light is able to recreate 16 million colors and offers a stylish outdoor light. Ships with a power cable and everything needed to get started. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If smartphone control isn’t a necessity, consider going with a four-pack of solar lights. You can mount them just about anywhere and it’s an easy way to illuminate pathways and outdoor spaces. Best of all? No batteries to deal with.

Philips Hue Outdoor Pathway Light features:

Philips Hue outdoor dusk to dawn light bulb works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Hue Hub & Alexa device sold separately). Includes Calla Power Supply. For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon.

Brighten up dark paths with dusk to dawn light bulbs. Philips Hue outdoor lighting includes 16 million colors and all shades of white. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like

Do it yourself, the products are based on low Voltage, safe to use and easy to install. To install simply placed the product in the desire location, connect it with the psu, plug and pair it to your hue hub. For best connectivity your first Philips Hue outdoor light should be located within 30 ft. from the hub or the closest hue light in your house. You can extend the distance up to 60 ft. from one hue outdoor light to the next one. Metal and certain other materials can block the signal

