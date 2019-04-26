Rosewill’s Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to Amazon low at $65 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is currently offering the Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Typically selling for $85, that’s good for a 24% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Rocking Cherry MX switches, Rosewill’s gaming keyboard also features multimedia keys, precision key clicks and more. It’s great for gamers who may not want to outfit their desks with an RGB backlit model. Rated 4.2/5 stars from just under 500 shoppers. Head below for more.

A great addition to the keyboard is Rosewill’s Gaming Mouse. At $22, it’s a great way to put your savings for use. This option touts a 10,000DPI optical sensor, which makes it a reliable option for precise tracking in first person shooters and more. Plus, it has six programmable buttons and an ergonomic design.

Rosewill Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Cherry MX Brown Switches provide a fast response and tactile feel, which makes typing and gaming a more rewarding experience. Enjoy the precision of multiple simultaneous key presses with the N-key rollover function. Thanks to the 50-million clicks life cycle, a durable red metal chassis, and laser printed keycaps, the Rosewill RK-9000V2 BR is a solid and durable professional gaming keyboard.

