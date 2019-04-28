Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad offers a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, more: $249 (Reg. $329)

Amazon offers the latest-generation 9.7-inch iPad 32GB for $249 shipped. Also at Walmart That’s good for $80 the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. B&H is currently charging $319 for this model. This iPad sports a 9.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID and Apple’s A10 Fusion Chip. It’s a great solution for consuming or creating content on-the-go.

Speaking of creating content, today’s featured deal is compatible with Apple Pencil. Put your savings to work and grab Apple’s best-selling accessory and start creating artwork, taking notes and more.

Apple iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!