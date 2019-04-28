Monster Moto 1000W Electric Mini Bike hits Amazon all-time low at $340 (Reg. $400)

Amazon offers the Monster Moto 1000W Electric Mini Bike for $339.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. It was available for under $300 last year at one point. If you’re not on the electric revolution, this mini dirt-bike two-wheeler is a fun place to start. Includes a 1000W motor and a built-in battery that charges in six hours. Speeds top out at 17MPH with a total continuous runtime of up to 45 minutes. A pretty fun way to cruise around your property. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Monster Moto 1000W Electric Mini Bike features:
Conquer the outdoors with our new Classic 1000 Watt Electric Mini Bike. This e-bike offers plenty of torque and power for trails, but is quiet enough for neighborhoods and urban areas. This e-Mini was built to last with the same durable construction and welded-steel frame as our gas-powered products. With a top speed of 17 mph, this bike is meant for the little adventurer in all of us. Always know your charge level with the charge status indicator mounted on the handlebars. It comes with a charger that connects directly to the E1000 built-in charger hook up and fully charges the battery pack in 6 hours. The electric mini bikes power comes from the 1000W motor with rechargeable and replaceable 36V 14AH battery pack (three 12V batteries). The continuous run time is 45 minutes on a full charge (actual time may vary).
