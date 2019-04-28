Today only, the Primos Hunting Electronic Predator Call is on sale for $117.50 (40% off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Primos Hunting 3756 Alpha Dogg Electronic Predator Call for $117.50 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 41% discount and is a Amazon all-time low. The Primos Alpha Dogg Electronic Call is made of rugged plastic and is easily portable. It features a directional speaker system for “dynamic and realistic sounds” thanks to 180-degree calling coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 435 shoppers. Head below for more.

Also in the sale is the Champion WheelyBird Auto-Feed Trap at $186.66 shipped. That saves you 37% from the going rate and just like the Predator Call above, is an Amazon all-time low. With 559 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Primos Hunting Electronic Predator Call features:

The new Primos Alpha Dogg is the apex of predator calling technology. It doesn’t give you just individual sounds to choose from, it has Expert Hunts which allow you to have Randy Anderson and other Team Primos members actually calling for you! These are proven hunt sets that get dogs in! The Alpha Dogg comes with 75 sounds and 6 complete Expert Hunts. It also comes with a USB port to easily download and store up to 1000 sounds on 2GB of memory.

