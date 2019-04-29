Amazon offers the first generation Sonos One speaker w/ AirPlay for $150 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon has officially dropped the price of the first-generation Sonos One Wireless Speaker to $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for $30 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Sonos One delivers multi-room connectivity for a whole home audio setup. There’s also AirPlay compatibility and built-in Alexa capabilities for taking your smart home to the next level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ditch the AirPlay compatibility and go with a top-rated Bluetooth speaker instead. This option from OontZ is a fraction of the price and offers portability and stellar battery life.

Sonos One features:

Start and control your music with your voice Amazon Alexa built right in

Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker

Ask Alexa to Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app

Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room

