Amazon offers the first generation Sonos One speaker w/ AirPlay for $150 (Reg. up to $200)

- Apr. 29th 2019 2:54 pm ET

0

Amazon has officially dropped the price of the first-generation Sonos One Wireless Speaker to $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for $30 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Sonos One delivers multi-room connectivity for a whole home audio setup. There’s also AirPlay compatibility and built-in Alexa capabilities for taking your smart home to the next level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ditch the AirPlay compatibility and go with a top-rated Bluetooth speaker instead. This option from OontZ is a fraction of the price and offers portability and stellar battery life.

Sonos One features:

  • Start and control your music with your voice Amazon Alexa built right in
  • Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker
  • Ask Alexa to Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app
  • Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room

